South Korean parliament move to block president’s declaration of martial law

The News
South Korea’s parliament has vetoed the late-night martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeoul, although it remains unclear whether he will abide the ruling. The Ministry of National Defense will reportedly continue enforcing martial law until Yoon gives separate instructions, according to Korean news channel YTN.
On Tuesday, Yoon said he had taken the emergency step to “safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements.” The surprise announcement sent shockwaves through the country; South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party and members of Yoon’s own People’s Power Party immediately condemned the declaration. Martial law has not been imposed in South Korea since the 1980s.
After the declaration, police barricades were erected outside the country’s National Assembly, briefly restricting lawmakers’s access to parliament, according to local reports. Armored vehicles reportedly continued patrolling Seoul early Wednesday morning local time.
Yoon has struggled to push his agenda through the opposition-controlled parliament, and in his address Tuesday, he cited the Democratic Party’s rejection of a government budget plan and a motion to impeach the country’s top prosecutors, Reuters reported.
SIGNALS
South Korean democracy at risk from polarization
South Korea’s government has been plagued by political infighting that has effectively hamstrung the administration from tackling numerous crises, including a faltering economy, low birth rates, and a severe healthcare worker shortage. “The ruling and opposition party lawmakers are more concerned about their own future than the country,” the editor of the Joong Ang Daily newspaper wrote. President Yoon is too focused on defending his reputation amid his numerous political scandals, while opposition lawmakers similarly defend their leader Lee Jae-myung, who is himself embroiled in corruption charges and allegations of campaign irregularities, the editor noted: “They are not the servants of the people, but the servants of the leader.”
International community has ignored Yoon’s growing political problems
US lawmakers have long ignored President Yoon’s “domestic train wreck” because he was “playing nice with Japan” and was considered crucial for containing China, Chicago Council on Global Affairs fellow Karl Friedhoof said. Now, a question may be asked as to whether the re-election of US President Donald Trump “empowered” Yoon to declare martial law, or if the South Korean leader felt that “taking such authoritarian action would now be less damaging to his relations with the USA,” a University of Ottawa security expert wrote. Globe and Mail international affairs columnist Doug Sanders went further, writing on social media that Yoon’s declaration and subsequent barricading of parliament “seems to be his January 6 taking place.”