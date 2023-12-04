How COP28 is bending the curve on oil and gas emissions

Pledges are a dime a dozen at COP. What makes the suite of methane announcements feel more lasting is its structure, involving a novel, strategic combination of voluntary corporate peer pressure, high-dollar philanthropy, cutting-edge tech, and new regulation all tilting at the same aim. Altogether, the methane rules add up to a seemingly reliable outcome on curbing a molecule that is responsible for about 30% of global warming.

“You have to build real accountability mechanisms if you’re going to get anything done, and the COP28 work on methane is sort of a visit from the ghost of Christmas future on how we should approach many challenges of the climate crisis,” Brownstein said.

Still, picking off methane was relatively easy, Zaidi told me: “You can’t build that kind of momentum against all CO2 all at the same time.” Instead, he said, the U.S. strategy is to try to displace oil and gas demand one sector at a time, through support for electric vehicles, alternative aviation fuels, and renewable energy. The EPA is also finalizing CO2 emissions regulations for power plants that agency administrator Michael Regan said in an interview will be published in April and are designed to withstand inevitable legal challenges from industry groups.

The hardest part of replicating methane’s success with other gases will be the companies, which have a financial interest in curbing methane, since leaks are ultimately just gas they can’t sell. No such financial incentive exists yet for their CO2 emissions, and those companies are still obstructing efforts to take responsibility for “Scope 3” emissions from the use of their products, which is by the far the largest piece of their carbon footprint, said David Turk, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.

“If you’re an oil and gas company, you can’t just say Scope 3 is someone else’s problem. They need to step up and really invest more in the transition and lobby for the policies that are going to make a big impact and allow us all to move forward.”