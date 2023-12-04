COP28 chair says ‘no science’ comments were ‘misinterpreted’

Jenna Moon /

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber on Monday said his comments claiming there was “no science” behind demands to phase-out fossil-fuels to limit global heating were misinterpreted.

Al-Jaber’s comments, made during an event last month, were reported by The Guardian on Sunday, sparking condemnation from climate scientists and threatening to overshadow what was otherwise a successful weekend at the ongoing climate conference.

“There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5C,” al-Jaber said during a live online event on Nov. 21.

But on Monday the COP leader, who also heads the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), said there has been a “misinterpretation" of his comments, saying he very much respected the science. “The phase-down and the phase-out of fossil fuels … is essential. It needs to be orderly, fair, just and responsible.”