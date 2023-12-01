COP28’s big opening win could turn into a bust

The loss and damage fund, which will be overseen by the World Bank, is a major test for the bank’s President Ajay Banga, who will need to prove that it can be handled more effectively than other climate funds under the bank’s supervision. And COP28 delegates have a lot more work to do on solving other problems in climate finance which are essential to take pressure off the loss and damage fund by limiting damage in the first place.

The new fund will follow a similar model to the Green Climate Fund and Global Environment Facility, two other funds that support climate-related projects in developing countries. Those funds, which have independent boards but for which the World Bank is the trustee, are notoriously slow-moving and difficult for countries to access. Although the GCF is equipped with more than $20 billion, it ekes out barely $3 billion per year in financing, partly because the application process is so cumbersome that many low-income countries don’t have the resources to navigate it, and partly because the fund’s managers share the same aversion to the perceived risks of investing in developing countries that are common among private lenders.

“These funds are operating as less than the sum of their parts,” Landers said. “There’s not much correlation between where the funding is going and who needs it most.”

Whether the loss and damage fund can function more effectively will depend on its board, the members of which haven’t yet been appointed. It’s also not yet clear how much the World Bank itself will be involved in financing decisions, or how much it will charge for its trusteeship — an early proposal was up to 30%, said Alex Scott, geopolitics lead at the think tank E3G.

Then there’s the question of getting more money into it. The initial round of pledges came from the usual cast of climate-finance donors, and there’s simply no way for that small group to raise enough on its own. China, Saudi Arabia, and many other large emitters remain absent. In a speech at COP28 Friday afternoon, Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, said that the best way to raise funds at scale is to draw in consumers and companies, through surcharges on airline tickets and new taxes on oil and gas production and international shipping.

“The scale of [the fund’s] capitalization is of concern to all,” Mottley said. “At the end of the day, we need to have a mechanism that can secure international taxation.”