The migrants who entered the US under Title 42, in three charts

The U.S. is imposing new immigration rules along its southern border after the expiry Friday of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy, with President Joe Biden earlier warning the situation could be “chaotic for a while.”

The widely-criticized law, implemented by former President Donald Trump, allowed for the rapid expulsion of migrants, including asylum seekers, using COVID-19 as justification for their removal. In total, around 2.8 million migrants were expelled from the U.S. under the law.

American authorities believe the number of migrants who may try to enter the country now that the law has lifted may skyrocket in coming days.

Here’s a look at the migrants who entered the U.S. under Title 42 in three charts.