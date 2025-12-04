Private credit defaults are coming — and that’s ok

Loan defaults in the fast-growing world of private credit are coming, but won’t be catastrophic and are a healthy rebalancing after a decade of easy money and few consequences, said a BlackRock senior executive.

“Coming from an incredibly benign period in the credit markets, the existence of defaults feels like a signal that there’s a problem. And that’s what I reject,” Michael Patterson said at Semafor’s The Ledger live event Tuesday. “There will be people that do this job better and people that do this job worse.”

The collapses this fall of several highly indebted companies, some of which involve alleged fraud, has unnerved investors and drawn told-you-so wagging from private credit firms’ bank rivals. The trailing 12-month default rate for private loans — a roughly $2 trillion market — hit 1.3% this summer, up from less than 0.5% three years earlier but well short of the 15% in 2009, according to S&P Global.

Patterson was a co-founder of HPS Investment Partners, a pioneer in private credit that BlackRock bought earlier this year for $12 billion.

“The promise of private credit is not the ability to avoid every single problem,” he added. “It’s that when those surprises happen, you’ve put yourself in a better position to recover as much as possible for your investors.”

He said he expects private credit companies whose borrowers do default to recover “60, 70 cents on average” on the dollar, adding that “by the way, ours are a lot higher than that.” In comparison, banks generally recover between 40 and 60% of their money.

Patterson isn’t a neutral observer; BlackRock paid a huge price for HPS and now manages more than $140 billion of private credit. But he got some backup from Jay Clayton, a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman who is now the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

“All of the pearl-clutching over private credit writ large is a little overblown,” Clayton told Semafor at the event. “There are areas of the private credit markets where there’s been recent trouble and we should continue to look,” he said, singling out loans that are backed by soft collateral like future cash flows and licensing agreements rather than hard assets that could be seized in a default.

HPS lent hundreds of millions of dollars to a company, Carriox, that purported to have contracts with big telecom companies that were allegedly faked. Two accounting firms failed to uncover the fraud, and the company went bankrupt this fall, leaving HPS with losses.

“Do auditors know how to audit things that are not as tangible as they once were?” Clayton wondered. “It happens all the time whenever we have upswings in markets and a whole new set of auditors need to learn all over again.”

Responding broadly to the question of whether Wall Street is lending too much to companies without hard assets that could be repossessed, Patterson said: “Software is a bigger part of all of our lives, and surprise, surprise, software is a much bigger part of the investment portfolios of private equity and private credit firms.”