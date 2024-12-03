Tech startups drive investment into Francophone Africa

Venture capital investment in French-speaking Africa has ballooned in the last three years, driven by pandemic-era tech innovation and regulatory changes, new research shows.

The African Private Capital Association (AVCA) industry body, in a report seen by Semafor Africa that focuses on 21 sub-Saharan African countries which use French as an official language, said venture capital funding underpinned 60% of deals in Francophone Africa between 2021 and the first half of 2024. It had been “virtually absent” in those countries prior to 2016, according to the report.

“While VC has grown steadily across Africa, its rise in Francophone Africa has been particularly pronounced,” states the report, adding that there had been “an eightfold increase in deal volume between 2012-2020 and 2021-2024 H1, compared to just over a twofold increase across the continent.”

The shift has been driven by a wave of investors — including increasing numbers from the US — making bets on Francophone area tech startups, primarily in financial technology, or companies in sectors such as healthcare and logistics, where software is driving innovation.

The widespread uptake of digital technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic drove the change in tandem with the implementation of startup-friendly regulations in Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Rwanda in recent years which offer incentives, such as tax breaks and exemptions on customs duties. Most funding has poured into those three countries.