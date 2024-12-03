Events Newsletters
Chinese company snaps up Nigerian cement manufacturer

Alexander Onukwue
Alexander Onukwue
Dec 3, 2024, 9:51am EST
africaAfrica
Lafarge Africa/ Instagram
Title icon

The News

Swiss building materials manufacturer Holcim will sell its stake in Nigerian cement company Lafarge Africa to Huaxin, a Chinese company, it said.

Holcim said the $1 billion deal is expected to be completed in 2025.

It holds an 84% stake in Lafarge Africa but is divesting as part of a broader move to focus on core growth markets. It sold businesses in Tanzania and Uganda last year.

Title icon

Know More

Lafarge Africa is one of Nigeria’s largest cement companies with four plants that have a combined output of 10.5 million tonnes per year. The company’s profit after taxes fell 4.7% last year despite a 9% increase in net sales. Its sale is the latest instance of a Nigerian company whose foreign parent has divested from it, following Diageo’s sale of Guinness Nigeria in June to Singaporean group Tolaram.

