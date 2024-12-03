China curbs sales of chipmaking minerals to US in latest trade tensions

China tightened controls on the export of some chipmaking materials to the US, a day after the Biden administration expanded curbs on Beijing’s access to cutting-edge semiconductors, further escalating trade tensions.

Washington has for years sought to slow Beijing’s technological progress and artificial-intelligence development by limiting availability of advanced American technology.

China has hit back in recent months by curtailing sales of critical materials: The latest curbs involve the rare minerals gallium, germanium, antimony, and others.

AD

Tensions are ramping up ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to power, with Trump pledging hefty tariffs on Chinese imports, raising the specter of a renewed trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. That is a particular risk to China, which is already facing slowing growth and a huge debt burden.