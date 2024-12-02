US unveils new China chip curbs in last-gasp effort by Biden to curb Beijing’s access to tech

US officials announced expanded curbs to China’s access to cutting-edge semiconductors, a last gasp in the Biden administration’s years-long efforts to counter Beijing’s tech progress.

Washington restricted exports to 140 China-based companies, limited sales of particular kinds of semiconductor, and imposed stricter rules on the transfer of chipmaking tools ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Trump has promised to introduce even more restrictions, including levies of up to 60% on all Chinese products.