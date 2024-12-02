A new kind of local news in San Francisco

The San Francisco Standard, that city’s lively and well-funded digital upstart, will introduce a two-tiered metered paywall Thursday, a relatively unusual move among its generation of local news startups and one that mirrors San Francisco’s shifting civic life and a shift in the local news landscape.

The “Standard Membership” will cost $90, and include in-person and virtual events with journalists as well as discounted gym memberships, food tasting events, and other benefits, CEO Griffin Gaffney said, reflecting his view that local businesses that can’t afford to advertise are eager to do swaps.

A “Gold Standard” membership, meanwhile, will stand at $900 a year for something Gaffney described as closer to a social club: The invitation-only tier will include access to a private Rufus Wainwright concert in February, and to a salon dinner with a hot local restaurant, The Morris, and a Napa winery, Brown Estate Wines.