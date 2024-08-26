Progressive news site Barbed Wire launches in Texas

The publication will be a mix of aggregation, essays, columns, and original reporting, including some statehouse coverage and longer-form investigations. The outlet will launch a newsletter called “Wild Texas,” which was influenced by Messer’s time working on the Daily Beast’s news roundup, the Cheat Sheet. The publication is launching with several columnists, editors, and reporters already on board who will cover entertainment, culture, food, and politics. Brian Sweany, the former editor-in-chief of Texas Monthly, and Jamil Smith, the opinion writer and editor-in-chief of The Emancipator, are both signed on as advisors.

“I truly believe that independent newsrooms that exist to serve their audiences are the future of sustainable journalism,” said Elizabeth Spiers, a New York Times columnist and Gawker veteran who is also advising on the launch. “Texas is one of 50 states, but it’s big, bold, and has a massively outsized impact on shaping American culture. The Barbed Wire might be 1/50th the size of a major newsroom, but we’ve got a team of people who have had a Texas-sized impact as journalists and progressives, and their favorite sport is punching above their weight.”

In background materials shared with Semafor, the outlet said it had a mix of private investors and nonprofit grants behind it, but would also be soliciting member support, with additional revenue from direct advertising and merchandise.

While its mission is not explicitly partisan, the publication has close ties at the top of the organization to Forward Majority. Several of that Democratic advocacy group’s leaders will play a key role at The Barbed Wire: Rotkoff will serve as its publisher, Forward Majority’s Texas comms director Billy Begala will be its managing director for product and operations, and Forward Majority’s CEO, David Cohen, will also serve as The Barbed Wire’s CEO. In a telephone call, Rotkoff told Semafor that The Barbed Wire was a passion project born out of frustration with the erosion of traditional Texas-focused journalism, and said the outlet would be separate from his and the others’ work with Forward Majority.

“The genesis of this is an infinite number of conversations at bars and hotel lobbies and offices, just sort of asking questions about the state of American media consumption and wondering: How do we combat misinformation and disinformation?” he said. “How do we combat dwindling audiences for really good journalism?”