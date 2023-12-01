In the new House, anyone can control the floor

For the second time in three weeks, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. threatened to force a vote on the House floor over impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

She decided to hold off this time, but only with a commitment from leadership to pursue the measure in committee. And she had leverage over them: Because impeachment resolutions are “privileged,” they strip leadership of its power to neatly schedule votes they’re sure will pass, or at least advance the party’s interests, on the House floor.

These privileged resolutions, once rare, have given individual members far more ability to control the House floor in recent months.

As it happened, the House spent Thursday debating yet another privileged resolution — to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. — that New York Republicans had already brought to the floor once before and Democrats had brought once before that. Santos, aware of the rules, threatened to force another expulsion vote himself against Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. on what (he predicted) would be his last day in office.

Earlier this month, Greene forced a censure vote, another privileged category, against Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., which helped push leadership to greenlight a competing resolution that later passed. And it took just one of her colleagues — Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. — to bring forward the privileged “motion to vacate” resolution that ultimately toppled Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Greene said her own interest in employing privileged resolutions was borne out of necessity. When Democrats voted to remove her from committees in the previous Congress, effectively making her a gadfly, she took it as a moment to “sit around on the House floor and learn how this place works.”

”I learned recorded votes are extremely important,” she told reporters. “I learned the rules committee can be useful, but privileged resolutions are a place to accomplish something to make the American people aware of the dirty little tricks actually happening here.”