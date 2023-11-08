Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been censured over Israel criticism

Karina Tsui /

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian American in Congress, over her criticism of the Israeli government following Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7.

The legislation penalizing the Democrat received a vote of 234-188 on Tuesday night, with 22 Democrats voting to censure their colleague. The vote was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but House Republicans moved it to Tuesday night. Tlaib becomes the 26th House member to be censured.

The resolution, authored by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), noted that Tlaib would be censured for “promoting false narratives” about Hamas’ attack on Israel and “for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) pulled her own resolution to censure Tlaib on Tuesday night ahead of the vote, telling reporters, “I’m not gonna be part of a competing censure resolution because leadership failed to organize it… She’s being censured, that’s what I set out to do.”

In a statement before the vote, Tlaib said, “It’s a shame my colleagues are more focused on silencing me than they are on saving lives, as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 10,000. Many of them have shown me that Palestinian lives simply do not matter to them, but I still do not police their rhetoric or actions.”

— With Tasneem Nashrulla