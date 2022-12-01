Kanye West is no longer buying conservative "free speech" platform Parler

The news was announced hours after West, who said he is running for president in 2024, appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars show and made a barrage of antisemitic statements, including praising Adolf Hitler.

Parler styles itself as a platform for "free speech" and is popular with social media users banned from Twitter. It was temporarily removed from Apple and Google's app stores following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for not having proper content moderation practices.

Parler CEO George Farmer is married to conservative influencer and commentator Candace Owens, who is friends with West and has publicly defended him after his past antisemitic comments.