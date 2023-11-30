Kenyan communities are battling disruptive carbon credit schemes

Multiple communities in Kenya are protesting against forceful evictions from their homes and disruption to their ways of life which they blame on a raft of government deals to ramp up the production and sale of carbon credits.

Members of Kenya’s indigenous Ogiek community in November faced eviction from their homes in Mau, the country’s largest forest. The government-led eviction saw their houses demolished and torched.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said the evictions took place “under unclear circumstances, without due process and without sufficient measures to mitigate the suffering of the affected persons.” The community’s lawyers now claim the evictions are linked to Kenya’s push to capitalize on carbon credits, which requires maintaining control over forests.

Leonard Mindore, founder of Ogiek community organization ProHOME, told Semafor Africa that many in the community, including himself, blamed carbon credit projects for the evictions. “The government comes in the name of (forest) conservation but I believe the eviction is influenced by carbon credits,” he said.

Carbon credits can be traded or purchased by companies to allow them to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gasses. Carbon credits are generated by projects that reduce or remove emissions — such as forest conservation or renewable energy projects.

Members of the Borana pastoralist community living in northern Kenya blamed a carbon credits initiative used by Meta and Netflix, the Northern Kenya Grassland Carbon Project (NKGCP), for disrupting traditional grazing patterns, and called for the conservancy running it to vacate their ancestral land in March. They also stated that the carbon project lacked their prior consent.

The project seeks to lower emissions by managing grazing patterns to give vegetation more time to recover.

“We are pastoralists, we don’t want to be given restrictions that we can’t move with our animals,” said Abdullahi Hajji Gonjobe of the Borana community at a press conference.