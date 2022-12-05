Gabon hopes its $200 million green bet will pay off next year

Loango National Park, Gabon. Flickr/Gregoire Dubois

Gabon plans to sell a $200 million green bond late next year in hopes of turning eco-friendly policies into a stable source of revenue.

Oil exports have long provided most of Gabon’s revenues. But with many of its oil fields nearing the end of their productive lives, and the broader global push towards a transition to cleaner fuels, Gabon is looking to green bonds — a type of loan used to pay for initiatives that combat climate change.

“We're looking at the size of $200 million to accelerate the development of various projects,” Akim Daouda, the head of Gabon’s sovereign wealth fund, told Semafor. He said the aim was to sell the bond in the second half of 2023.

Daouda said the bond sale would help to fund initiatives including the construction of three hydroelectric dams that would be completed within the next four years.

AD

He also said authorities in the central African country — one of the world’s most forested nations — plan to raise funds from the sale of carbon credits for protecting woodland to companies seeking to offset their carbon emissions.

Daouda said Gabon plans to release 90 million carbon credits next year and will seek a “fair and just price” for the credits in the range of $25 to $30 per credit*.

The carbon credit system “will allow us not to have to make a choice between preserving nature and developing our economies and catering to the needs of our people,” he said.

(*An earlier version of this story referred to the range as $20 to $25 per credit, which was later revised by officials.)