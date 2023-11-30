Former Trump official accuses China of ‘chillingly effective’ foreign propaganda

Former Trump administration official Miles Yu will tell U.S. lawmakers Thursday that he believes China is waging a “chillingly effective” propaganda campaign against the U.S. and other countries.

Yu, who served as an adviser on China to Mike Pompeo when he was secretary of state, will testify before the House select committee on China Thursday evening. He will accuse China of mounting a “massive” disinformation campaign against the West using social media platforms like X, Facebook, and TikTok, according to a copy of his testimony shared with Semafor ahead of his appearance.

Yu will call TikTok, the popular video app that has attracted scrutiny in Washington due to its Chinese ownership, a tool for the Chinese government to spread false narratives and “maximize their chaos narrative of American democracy.” TikTok’s CEO testified at a hearing this year that the company is not controlled by China.

“The Party’s foreign propaganda is more sophisticated, and chillingly effective,” Yu will say. He will accuse Beijing of “leveraging the weakness and gullibility of Western elites” and the “vulnerability of open societies.”