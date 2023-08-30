What happened to the TikTok ban?

At least two major TikTok bills have yet to receive a full vote in the House — one by Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc. and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., who head the chamber’s select committee on China, and another by Foreign Affairs panel Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

But members are still quietly working on a new piece of legislation. The talks are being led by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., whose panel held the March hearing with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

McMorris Rodgers rejected the notion that momentum had stalled during a brief interview last month. “We’re still working on the language for a targeted approach, a targeted banning,” she told Semafor.

One House GOP aide characterized TikTok legislation as a priority but said that other must-pass bills — like the debt ceiling and the annual defense policy bill — had consumed the schedule. The person expressed hope that the House would have space to act on a TikTok bill by the end of the year, once the lawmakers are done fighting over government funding.

“I know people are still working on this and people are still talking about it internally,” the source said.

Gallagher said he was working to help McMorris Rodgers’ committee arrive at the best approach.

“I think Republicans still share a concern about allowing TikTok to become the dominant media company in America and I know we are working behind the scenes to arrive at a unified position on how to ban it or force a sale,” he said in late July.