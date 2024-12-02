South Africa leads ranking of sub-Saharan African universities

The University of Johannesburg has been ranked as sub-Saharan Africa’s best university, beating two historic rivals — the University of Pretoria and the University of the Witwatersrand — to the top spot.

The 2024 list by British magazine Times Higher Education (THE) places four South African universities in the top 10, two each from Rwanda and Ghana, and one each from Uganda and Somalia. Nigeria has 41 entries on the list, the most of any country. American University of Nigeria, ranked 12th in the overall list, was deemed the best in the country.

It is only the second edition of the ranking. Metrics used to compile the ranking included African research citations and co-authorship, accessibility for disabled people, and employability. These are metrics that “matter most to the development of nations south of the Sahara,” said the magazine’s chief global affairs officer Phil Baty in a statement.