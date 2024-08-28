Nigerian students avoid UK after migrant policy shift

The number of Nigerian students moving to the UK has more than halved following British policy shifts aimed at curbing migration.

Under a rule change that came into force in January, foreign postgraduate students are no longer allowed to bring family members to Britain. People from Nigeria make up one of the UK’s biggest groups of foreign students and in recent years brought more dependents — typically children and partners — than those from any other country.

Home Office figures show the number of “main applicant” student visas granted to Nigerians in the first six months of 2024 was 4,669, compared with 14,772 in the corresponding period last year — a 68% drop. The fall in Nigerian student visas granted — 10,103 — accounted for 43% of the overall 23,565 fall in overseas student visas.

AD

Overall, the number of students arriving from African countries fell. In the few cases where the number of student visas granted rose, the increases were small. The number of Kenyan students moving to the UK rose from just 351 to 491.

The shift reflects the success of UK policies aimed at cutting immigration. Skilled Nigerians are increasingly choosing US and Canadian universities, causing a drop that has deepened a funding crisis in British universities.

It’s part of a broader drop in non-EU overseas students moving to the UK that has prompted panic in British universities, which rely on tuition fees from that group for nearly 20% of their total income. Many universities now fear funding shortfalls amid concerns that international students will not return.

AD

The Office for Students (OfS), the independent regulator of higher education in England, said in a report published in May that funding drying up could threaten the existence of some universities.

It warned that “there are risks” associated with relying on growth in international student numbers to underpin financial sustainability. “If providers are not able to evolve and adapt successfully to the changing financial landscape, there is a significant risk that some will become unsustainable,” it said, adding: “This could lead to individual providers leaving the higher education market.”