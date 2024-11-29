Ukraine’s allies are scrambling to respond to Putin’s escalating war

European countries are bracing for escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday threatened to use intermediate-range missiles against “decision-making centers” in Kyiv in response to Ukraine firing Western-supplied missiles into Russian territory.

Putin has claimed that Russia’s new Oreshnik hypersonic missile — which it fired for the first time against a Ukrainian city last week — can evade interception, a claim Western military experts have disputed, Reuters reported.