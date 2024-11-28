Ukraine declares nationwide alert as Russia targets its energy infrastructure

Ukraine declared a nationwide alert as Russia hammered the country’s energy infrastructure, marking the latest escalation in the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack — which lasted several hours as missiles and drones struck Ukraine, leaving more than a million people without power — was in response to Kyiv’s use of Western long-range missiles to strike Russia. Putin also threatened to target “decision-making centers” in Kyiv with a new missile.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is trying to boost its domestic weapons industry. European nations are increasingly financing contracts for Kyiv’s arms manufacturers, and Ukraine is reducing its reliance on China-made drones, fearing Beijing’s ties to Moscow, according to the Counteroffensive, a Ukraine-focused outlet.