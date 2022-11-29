Mitch McConnell on Trump dinner: Anyone meeting with antisemites "highly unlikely" to be elected U.S. president

Several Republicans had already publicly chastised Trump on Monday for hosting last week's dinner with West and Fuentes — both of whom have made antisemitic comments. However, Democrats questioned why GOP leaders in the House and Senate, including McConnell, had not weighed in on the controversial dinner.

During his press conference Tuesday, McConnell was asked whether he would support Trump for the GOP presidential nominee. In response, he reiterated that "there is simply no room for antisemitism or white supremacy" in the party and "that would apply to all of the leaders in the party."

Other Republicans, like Georgia senate hopeful Herschel Walker, have declined to comment on the meeting.