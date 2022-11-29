Mitch McConnell on Trump dinner: Anyone meeting with antisemites "highly unlikely" to be elected U.S. president
Mitch McConnell broke his silence on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West.
“There is no room in the Republican Party for anti-semitism or white supremacy. And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States," McConnell said Tuesday.
Several Republicans had already publicly chastised Trump on Monday for hosting last week's dinner with West and Fuentes — both of whom have made antisemitic comments. However, Democrats questioned why GOP leaders in the House and Senate, including McConnell, had not weighed in on the controversial dinner.
During his press conference Tuesday, McConnell was asked whether he would support Trump for the GOP presidential nominee. In response, he reiterated that "there is simply no room for antisemitism or white supremacy" in the party and "that would apply to all of the leaders in the party."
Other Republicans, like Georgia senate hopeful Herschel Walker, have declined to comment on the meeting.