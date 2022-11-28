"Immoral:" Republicans react to Trump’s dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner last week with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes — both known for making antisemitic comments — has drawn mixed reactions from Republicans so far.

Some like Sen. Bill Cassidy denounced Trump's "immoral" attitude to hosting "racist antisemites. Former vice president Mike Pence called for Trump to apologize, while Sen. Ted Cruz instead redirected his ire to a eulogy Joe Biden gave 11 years ago at the funeral of a Democratic senator who was a Ku Klux Klan member in the 1940s.

Here's how Republican politicians have responded to the dinner: