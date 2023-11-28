Republicans won a historic urban upset last week. Can they repeat it?

Last Tuesday, for the first time in nearly 150 years, Charleston, S.C. elected a Republican mayor. But when former state legislator William Cogswell declared victory, Democrat Mika Gadsden was there to celebrate. The next day, on her Twitch stream, Gadsden played the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme over incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg’s concession speech, playing up her own role in beating him.

“You keep rolling up that DNC bus like it means something, in a city that has displaced the Black voting bloc that you need and want and desire,” said Gadsden, who ran for mayor, won 1,057 votes, and then endorsed Cogswell in the runoff. (His win margin: 569 votes.) “You can bring in all the fish frys, all the Clyburn, all the Cory Bookers, all the Kamalas … but you’ve eroded that bloc, and now you’re looking to them like, oh, where you at?”

Cogswell’s victory, right before the Thanksgiving holiday, was a highlight in a mediocre Republican year. In Kentucky, Republicans lost a winnable race for governor; in Virginia, Democrats recaptured the state legislature. From Indianapolis to Spokane, when Democrats tied GOP candidates to Donald Trump or the religious right, their coalition — college-educated liberals, non-white working class voters — prevailed.

But in Charleston, and in the other places where Republicans won upsets this year, they broke that coalition.

They ran candidates whom Democrats struggled to link to the far right, or to unpopular limits on abortion, tactics that worked for President Joe Biden’s party in other races. They reached out to Republican voters who always show up for presidential elections but usually skip local races. And they channeled urban voters’ frustrations about high housing prices, homelessness, and crime — not enough to vote for a candidate like Trump, but just enough to reject a flawed Democrat.

“Republicans would be silly to ignore this,” said Logan McVey, who managed Cogswell’s campaign — and who, in 2021, helped elect a Republican mayor of Columbia, the state’s capital city. Both are Democratic strongholds in presidential elections. “Yes, we’re Republicans,” McVey added. “Yes, we believe that government shouldn’t be in business; it should be the other way around. But we’re not so into divisive social issues and these problems that everybody else is wrapped around the axle about.”

In the two South Carolina races, noted McVey — both nonpartisan, but with the major parties endorsing candidates in runoffs — the Republicans used the phrase “potholes aren’t partisan.” And in both races, Republicans picked up some working-class Black voters who felt that development was leaving them behind.

“Black folk just can’t afford to live here,” Gadsden told Semafor. “How had he let down the black community? He’d done little to nothing to create truly affordable housing options for working class Black residents.”