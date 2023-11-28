Koch-backed AFP Action endorses Nikki Haley as Ron DeSantis campaign fumes

In terms of the 2024 election, AFP Action has been focused on finding the strongest non-Trump alternative and then trying to boost their odds with a final organizing and advertising push. Picking Haley now, while DeSantis is vulnerable but still active in the race, is a sign they’re eager to give her a chance to consolidate support well before Iowans caucus in January. It’s also one of the final nails in the coffin on DeSantis’ ongoing effort to frame the race for voters, donors, and potential endorsers as a two-man contest between him and Trump.

Back in November, I spent a few days on the ground in Iowa with canvassers working for the group, where I saw firsthand the kind of voters AFP Action is focused on: Republicans who are willing to consider a candidate besides Trump (described as “soft” Trump supporters) and those who want to move on from the frontrunner.

If my experience is any indication, there’s a large pool for AFP Action to work with — but will it ultimately make a difference in the primary race when Trump is so far ahead?

There have been many well-funded efforts to beat Trump in a Republican primary — and all have failed. In 2015, the Club for Growth spent $7 million to stop his rise in the crowded, divided field. Early in 2016, a group of GOP strategists formed Our Principles PAC to oppose Trump, spending nearly $20 million, to no avail.

“My main lesson from OPP is that it started too late and the election was functionally over by the time we were hitting our stride,” said Tim Miller, the group’s spokesman in 2016. His advice for AFP: “Start 6 months ago. Ten, maybe.”

AFP got a much earlier start than those groups, telling donors in February that it would stop “bad candidates who are advocating for things that go against core American principles.” That was widely, and correctly, seen as a move against Trump, at a time when his strongest challenger was unknown; Haley had not entered the race, and DeSantis was still competitive in polling against the former president.

Today’s decision comes after multiple wealthy GOP donors, who had nervously watched as the DeSantis campaign faltered, signaled that they could support Haley. She’s also benefited from the end of Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign, moving quickly to pick up his donors, and her strong recent polling in New Hampshire, where DeSantis’ brand of conservatism has been an awkward fit so far.

DeSantis wasn’t a strong contender for the Kochworld endorsement for reasons that went beyond his campaign struggles, though. While AFP endorsed the governor’s 2022 re-election, his version of conservatism clashed with the Koch network’s libertarianism, Before he entered the race, AFP criticized DeSantis’s support for laws that would make it easier to sue media outlets: “AFP works to make it easier for all Americans to speak up and hold political leaders accountable.” DeSantis attacked Trump early on the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform package that the former president never talks about anymore — and one that AFP and allies had lobbied hard for.