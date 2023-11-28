What to make of Argentine President-elect Javier Milei’s U.S. visit

Jenna Moon /

Argentine President-elect Javier Milei traveled to the U.S. this week, where he had lunch with former President Bill Clinton, and is set to meet National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Milei, a political outsider who has been described as “Argentina’s Donald Trump,” has vowed to put his nation’s turbulent economy through “shock therapy.” The self-described libertarian’s win earlier this month could mean massive reforms to Argentina’s government, including the gutting of the central bank and possible dollarization of the economy.