Stocks jump in Argentina after radical libertarian Milei’s election win

The country’s markets are seeing an early surge, a trend that often follows election wins by free-market candidates, analysts told MarketWatch. It’s not clear yet whether the pattern will hold, and investors are unsure of Milei’s ability to actually implement the radical policy changes he campaigned on, such as replacing the peso with the dollar. But some are optimistic: “If Milei manages to get some traction with the monumental changes he is proposing, the upside potential for the Argentine economy is very difficult to overestimate,” said Scott Grannis, former chief economist of Western Asset Management.