Donald Trump hosted Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at a Mar-a-Lago dinner

The meeting between the three men came a week after Trump announced that he was running for president in 2024.

Fuentes, 24, has repeatedly promoted racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories online. He has been suspended and banned from several social media sites, including Twitter, but is verified on Trump’s online platform, Truth Social.

West also announced on Twitter that he was planning to run for president in 2024, claiming that he asked Trump to be his running mate.

On Truth Social, Trump said that during the dinner he told West "he should definitely not run for President" and that his supporters should vote for Trump.