Israeli allies call for truce extension as end of ceasefire nears

Jenna Moon /

A truce between Israel and Hamas is expected to end Tuesday, unless both sides can agree to the transfer of more hostages.

The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, which has taken a mediator role in hostage negotiations, have pressed Israel for an extension in the temporary ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly said that he will extend the truce by one day for every 10 hostages released by Hamas.

On a trip into the Gaza Strip Sunday, Netanyahu vowed to continue the war, telling Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in the enclave that “we will continue until the end — until victory. Nothing will stop us.”