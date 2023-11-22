Will Biden’s support for Israel cost US its global standing?

Karina Tsui /

In the face of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the U.S.’s unwavering moral support for Israel’s military response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack is angering the international community — including close allies.

The Biden administration has refused to heed growing calls for a total ceasefire amid tens of thousands of Palestinian casualties and devastating conditions in the besieged enclave. This has prompted accusations of double standards, threatening the U.S.‘s grip on power in the Global South and the Middle East.

“We look forward to a stronger role on the part of great powers such as China in order to stop the attacks against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry told his Chinese counterpart during a visit to Beijing, where a delegation of Arab and Muslim leaders pushed for an end to hostilities in Gaza after failed negotiations with the West.

“Unfortunately, there are major countries that give cover to the current Israeli attacks,” he added.