Iran players sing national anthem at World Cup, ending silent protest

The move ended the team's widely acknowledged silent protest amid growing concerns of reprisal when they return home from Qatar, while Iranian supporters in the stadium once again jeered as the anthem was played.

Iranian soccer player Voria Ghafouri, who is not on the World Cup team, was arrested by his country’s security forces on Thursday, accused of spreading propaganda. Iranian media said he was charged for “tarnishing the reputation of the state.”

Also on Thursday, the United Nations Human Rights Council voted to start a fact-finding operation into Iran's ongoing crackdown on anti-government protests.

AD

Thousands of people have been arrested since the protests began in September. According to Iran Human Rights, at least 416 people, including 51 children and 27 women, have been killed.