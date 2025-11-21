MBS brings home a ‘Saudi First’ agenda from US visit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secured goodies he has been keen to get for a long time from US President Donald Trump. While details and timelines are vague, the kingdom said some $270 billion worth of agreements were signed during an investment summit in Washington this week, and Saudi’s military expects to get F-35s, the world’s most advanced fighter jet, plus nearly 300 tanks.

In a somewhat related move, MP Materials — which counts the US government as a shareholder — signed a deal with Saudi government-controlled Ma’aden to develop a rare earths refinery in the kingdom. The facility is expected to produce permanent magnets, a crucial material in modern defense systems like missiles and drones, supply of which had been wrapped up by China.

Aramco, meanwhile, inked agreements worth $30 billion, including stakes in two US liquefied natural gas projects. The company aims to expand gas production and trading as demand for the fuel rises.