Saudi firm backs US AI startup’s $900 million fundraise, investment in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s state-backed artificial intelligence company HUMAIN has led a $900 million funding round for media production startup Luma AI — with the key commitment that a large part of the Silicon Valley firm’s data infrastructure will move to the kingdom.

As part of the agreement, HUMAIN will build a 2-gigawatt compute cluster known as Project Halo in Saudi Arabia with Luma AI as primary customer. Amit Jain, the chief executive of the US firm, said the cluster would be the largest of its type in the world.

“We need an immense amount of compute and we need to scale our research,” Jain said in an interview with Semafor. “With this funding, we plan to accelerate our path to building new models and building artificial general intelligence models.”

Other investors that joined the latest funding round, which valued the company at more than $4 billion, include AMD and Andreessen Horowitz, people familiar with the deal said.