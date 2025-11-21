Exclusive / Lawmakers press for committee vote on stock-trading ban this year

Events Email Briefings
Lawmakers press for committee vote on stock-trading ban this year

Eleanor Mueller
Eleanor Mueller
Congress Reporter, Semafor
Updated Nov 21, 2025, 4:45am EST
Chip Roy
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Supporters of a bill that would ban members of Congress from trading stocks are angling for a committee vote by the end of the year.

“Certainly I would prefer to see one before Christmas, so that we’ll be able to get through that process and then set up for activity either before Christmas or early part of the year,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Semafor.

Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., hopes for the same: “We haven’t given leaders a firm deadline yet” but “we don’t want this to drag into the election season when we’re not going to be in session as much.”

The measure’s backers have floated forcing a vote if leaders drag their feet. “I’m afraid they’re going to run the clock out — and I suspect we’ll be back after Thanksgiving and we’ll put it on the floor,” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said.

