Magaziner told Semafor last week that the House’s final stock ban legislation is unlikely to sweep in the White House, as the Senate’s effort has. That move, which Republicans are already trying to undo, drove President Donald Trump to attack sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley.

Hawley said Trump told him after that skirmish that “we need to have a stock trade bill” that applies to members of Congress. The president recently told reporters he supports the idea “conceptually.”

“There’s going to have to be a vote this fall,” Roy said. “Leadership just needs to figure out whether they’re going to do what’s necessary to lead on it, or whether they’re going to let this foment and become another fire that has to be put out.”

Roy added that lawmakers could address concerns over the financial strain by pairing the stock ban with a pay raise.

“I believe we should be able to make enough of a living to do our job,” Roy said. So “if that’s what you want to go do, do it, politically — but bottom line is, we need to move.”