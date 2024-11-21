Russia uses ICBM for first time in war, Ukraine says

Ukraine said Russia struck its territory with an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, in what would mark the first use of such a weapon in the war, but Moscow refused to comment and Western officials were reported as disputing Kyiv’s claim.

The missile carried conventional, rather than nuclear, warheads, although a Ukrainian government official said it was an attempt to “frighten the world with nuclear weapons.” Initial reports suggest the attack appears to not have impacted civilians significantly.

AD

The strike follows Ukraine’s use of long-range cruise missiles to hit targets in Russia after its Western allies lifted restrictions on such attacks, raising fears of escalation by Moscow.

US President Joe Biden is planning to cancel $4.65 billion of Ukraine’s debt, Bloomberg reported, as part of a broader effort to boost support for Kyiv ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump who is expected to significantly reduce US aid.