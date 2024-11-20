Western allies fear Russia will escalate war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s intelligence agency accused Russia of spreading disinformation about an impending attack on Ukrainian cities, after various countries, including the US, Italy, Spain, and Greece closed their embassies in Kyiv amid concerns of a imminent, significant airstrike.

The US State Department said it was ”incredibly concerned″ about so-called “hybrid” attacks, which are essentially acts that don’t meet the bar of warfare, by Russia in Europe and elsewhere. Kyiv’s closest European allies, including Germany, France, Spain, and the UK issued a joint statement Tuesday also accusing Moscow of “systematically attacking” the continent’s security architecture and critical infrastructure.

AD

Separately, the Biden administration announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine worth an estimated $275 million on Wednesday.

Ukraine also launched British-made missiles at Russian military targets for the first time, the Financial Times reported. The UK government declined to comment, citing “operational reasons.”