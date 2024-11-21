Kenya cancels Adani deals after US indictment

Kenya’s government has canceled all public-private partnership contracts signed with subsidiaries of India’s Adani Group.

It follows the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani in New York on Wednesday.

President William Ruto announced controversial multimillion-dollar deals in the energy, transport and health sectors would be scrapped during his state of the nation address to parliament on Thursday. He cited the emergence of “credible information on corruption.”

The US Department of Justice has accused Adani of scheming to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy supply contracts, and lying to US investors to finance the project.

Adani Group has denied the allegations.

Kenya’s public-private partnerships act bars the government from working with corrupt entities, including in privately initiated proposals by those “sued or convicted for acts of corruption” in different jurisdictions.