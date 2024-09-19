Storm grows as Adani eyes billion-dollar Kenya infrastructure deals

NAIROBI — Kenya’s President William Ruto faces mounting pressure over a series of controversial proposals by an Indian conglomerate to upgrade aging infrastructure in the country.

The Adani Group, founded by billionaire Gautam Adani, is seeking to manage and operate the country’s largest airport — the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) — in a 30-year lease. The proposal would see the conglomerate invest $1.85 billion to upgrade facilities at the airport. Adani also pitched a $725 million proposal to construct around 400 kilometers of power transmission lines.

The proposals have been publicly endorsed by senior officials and Ruto’s allies. The administration has generally argued that, with Kenya currently burdened by expensive debt repayments and citizens opposed to tax hikes, public private partnerships such as the ones proposed by Adani offer a useful alternative. Ruto himself has endorsed PPPs as a way to ensure JKIA remains competitive in the region. But experts question whether taxpayers would get value for money, and criticize a perceived lack of transparency.

The airport proposal was first disclosed earlier this month by a whistleblower on X sparking widespread uproar. It also emerged that Adani’s privately initiated proposal ran contrary to a recommendation for the government to undertake an open bidding process for the airport upgrade project.