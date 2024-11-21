ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel and Hamas leaders

The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Israeli military claimed to have killed Deif during an air strike in Gaza in July but the ICC said it could not confirm reports of the commander’s death.

The court unanimously rejected attempts by Israel to appeal its jurisdiction, saying that there were ”reasonable grounds″ to believe the Israeli politicians were co-perpetrators of the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and “other inhumane” acts.

It also found reasonable grounds to allege that Deif was responsible for various crimes against humanity and war crimes, including torture, extermination, and sexual violence.

Netanyahu’s office condemned the court’s ruling as “antisemitic,” while Hamas said the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant set an “important historical precedent.”

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan first sought arrest warrants in May against Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Deif. Sinwar was killed last month.