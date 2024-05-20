ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

The News
The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif over the war in Gaza and Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
In a statement released on Monday, the ICC’s top prosecutor Karim Khan said there were reasonable grounds to believe the men bore criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The prosecutor will also apply for warrants for Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
US President Joe Biden called the application for warrants against Israeli leaders “outrageous.”
“Let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security,” he said in a statement.
If the panel agrees to the charges, it will mark the first time that a close ally of the US has been subject to an ICC warrant. But neither Israel nor Washington recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.
“It is critical in this moment that my Office and all parts of the Court, including its independent judges, are permitted to conduct their work with full independence and impartiality,” Khan said in his statement. “I insist that all attempts to impede, intimidate or improperly influence the officials of this Court must cease immediately.”
An unnamed senior Israeli official told Israel’s Ynet News that the ICC had made “a decision that is hypocritical and embarrassing on an international level.”