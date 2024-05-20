ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif over the war in Gaza and Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In a statement released on Monday, the ICC’s top prosecutor Karim Khan said there were reasonable grounds to believe the men bore criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The prosecutor will also apply for warrants for Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

US President Joe Biden called the application for warrants against Israeli leaders “outrageous.”

“Let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security,” he said in a statement.