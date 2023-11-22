US seeks surrender of Hamas leadership

The Biden administration is publicly pressing the Palestinian militant group Hamas to surrender the masterminds behind its October 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel in what appears to be a coordinated attempt to split Hamas’ and the Palestinian leadership, which are scattered across the Gaza Strip and West Bank and regional countries such as Qatar, Turkey and Lebanon.

“If Hamas wanted to protect the people of Gaza, it could release the hostages, surrender the leaders and those responsible for October 7,” the White House’s point man on the Middle East, Brett McGurk, told a gathering of Arab leaders and diplomats in Bahrain on Saturday.

President Joe Biden stressed the same point in an opinion piece published Sunday in the Washington Post on the Ukraine and Mideast wars. “If Hamas cared at all for Palestinian lives, it would release all the hostages, give up arms, and surrender the leaders and those responsible for Oct. 7,” he wrote.

The White House’s demand is almost certain to be ignored by Hamas, U.S. officials acknowledge. But they say it’s still important to initiate a process of holding the militia and political organization accountable for its assault last month that killed 1,200 Israelis. The Mideast region is deeply divided over Hamas, its status, and the way forward after the current fighting ends.

Nor is it clear if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government would accept a legal process to try the assailants. Israeli leaders are vowing to eradicate Hamas’s entire military and political leadership and signaling it will conduct targeted assassinations beyond the Palestinian territories. On Tuesday, an Israeli drone strike in south Lebanon killed a commander of Hamas’ military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, according to local media.

But most of Hamas’ senior political leadership is based in Qatar and Turkey, both U.S.-aligned countries. And leaders from these countries have offered few signs that they’d be willing to hand over Hamas members to Israel or the U.S., potentially to face charges of murder or kidnapping. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has publicly hailed Hamas as a “liberation” movement since October 7, and Qatar said it intends to continue hosting Hamas’s political office in Doha.

U.S. and Middle East officials said it’s too early to discuss specific steps to hold Hamas’ leadership accountable. But one official involved in the deliberations said the International Criminal Court could be a potential venue to try cases.