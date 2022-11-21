Shein's pop-up store in Brazil caused fistfights

China e-commerce giant Shein -- the world's largest fashion retailer -- opened its store at one of Sao Paulo's biggest malls on Nov. 12. Tens of thousands of shoppers visited the pop-up, according to the China Global South Project. People were still waiting in lines more than a kilometer long on the last day.

Local media outlets reported scenes of chaos and disorderly conduct outside the storefront, as increasingly impatient customers tried to get to the front. Store managers were forced to issue a capacity limit of 40 people at a time, with customers having only 20 minutes to shop, according to Brazilian news site G1.