Biden admin finalizes order restricting AI, chips investment in China

Certain US investments in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing will be blocked for national security reasons under a new rule the Biden administration finalized Monday.

The final rule, set in motion by an executive order President Biden signed in August 2023, establishes a new program that prohibits US investors from making certain investments in these sectors in China that could aid Beijing’s military development. It also requires them to disclose other investments in these technologies in China to the US government, according to an announcement from the Treasury Department.

The administration sought input from outside stakeholders and US allies over the past year as it finalized the order, which includes more specifics on the technologies it applies to and information Americans must disclose to the Treasury as part of the program.

A senior Biden administration official described the final rule as “focused on national security and scoped to address specific risks posed by certain US outbound investment” in China. “It maintains our longstanding commitment to open investment,” the official added.

The rule would apply to a variety of transactions, including greenfield investments, corporate expansions, and joint ventures, but includes exceptions, such as for publicly-traded securities and certain limited partner investments. Under the rule, a US company would be blocked from buying land in China to develop a quantum research facility, the official said, offering an example.