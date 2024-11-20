How a beauty queen beat xenophobia to win Miss Universe Africa

Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina has been crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, completing a major reversal of fortunes after being embroiled in an xenophobia row just three months ago.

The 23-year-old came first runner-up to Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig at the 73rd Miss Universe competition in Mexico City. It is the highest-ever placing in the global pageant for Nigeria. She follows in the footsteps of Agbani Darego, the first Nigerian to be crowned Miss World in 2001.

In a recent interview after her victory, Adetshina said she had “exceeded” her expectations, with tremendous support from across Africa but would be putting “pageantry to bed” to focus on her law studies and acting career.