The beauty queen and the xenophobes

The wave of vitriol directed at Adetshina highlights a very particular type of bigotry in South Africa: Afrophobia.

The furor began long before the investigation into her mother. It really grew legs after a video of Adetshina celebrating her spot in the finals with her Nigerian family members went viral.

Nigerian nationals living in South Africa have long been used as scapegoats by local politicians to whitewash their own failures. The prevailing myth propagated by several right-wing parties is that Nigerians are drug peddlers bringing crime into the country.

This dangerous rhetoric has led to waves of xenophobic attacks, most notably in 2008 where violence was perpetrated against African migrants countrywide. Since the dawn of democracy in 1994, these hostilities have led to the displacement of over 100,000 people and the deaths of several hundreds according to Xenowatch.

Three decades since the birth of the so-called “Rainbow Nation” and some leaders in the Government of National Unity (GNU) continue to proliferate Afrophobic messaging.

Minority parties like the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and ActionSA (holding nine and six parliamentary seats respectively) ran election campaigns on an anti-immigration ticket and the PA specifically promised mass deportations if voted into power.

These parties, that once existed on the fringes of South African politics, are conservative and populist in both ideology and practice. They have track records of weaponizing poverty and the legitimate struggles of millions of the country’s citizens to fuel their rise to power.

The fact that unabashed bigots now hold decision-making power within the GNU is scary and could, in all likelihood, exacerbate a scourge that has the country in a chokehold.

The Miss South Africa fiasco is not about the law. It is about the deep-seated contempt for African foreign nationals and the politicians using it to their advantage.