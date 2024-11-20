Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai denies foreign collusion in national security trial

Hong Kong media mogul and prominent pro-democracy figure Jimmy Lai denied foreign collusion as he testified for the first time in a national security trial that could see him sentenced to life in prison.

Lai, who founded the now-closed newspaper Apple Daily, is accused of colluding with foreign powers and attempting to influence the policies of countries like the United States with regards to China and Hong Kong. Lai has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

AD

“The core values of Apple Daily are actually the core values of the people of Hong Kong,” he said on Wednesday, values of the “rule of law, freedom, pursuit of democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly.”

Lai’s trial comes just a day after a Hong Kong court jailed 45 pro-democracy activists, part of a broader crackdown by Beijing on the once-autonomous city.