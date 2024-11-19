Hong Kong court jails 45 pro-democracy campaigners in largest national security case

A Hong Kong court jailed 45 pro-democracy figures for up to 10 years, part of efforts by authorities to strangle the movement.

The sentence — over the organizing of an unofficial election primary — caps a years-long crackdown by Beijing on the once-autonomous city, which laid claim to a boisterous media and independent judiciary.

A widespread 2019 protest movement riled Chinese authorities and led to the imposition of a draconian national-security law.

Among those sentenced was the former student leader Joshua Wong, who shouted, “I love Hong Kong” before leaving the dock. In a Facebook post, another defendant wrote: “Today, no democracy is immune to the crisis of legitimacy that results from a deficit of public trust.”