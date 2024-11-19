Events Newsletters
Hong Kong court jails 45 pro-democracy campaigners in largest national security case

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Nov 19, 2024, 6:45am EST
East Asia
Elsa, the foster mother of one of the defendants, social worker Hendrick Lui, holds a banner reading “The righteous shall live; the wicked shall perish” outside the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts building
Tyrone Siu/Reuters
Title icon

The News

A Hong Kong court jailed 45 pro-democracy figures for up to 10 years, part of efforts by authorities to strangle the movement.

The sentence — over the organizing of an unofficial election primary — caps a years-long crackdown by Beijing on the once-autonomous city, which laid claim to a boisterous media and independent judiciary.

A widespread 2019 protest movement riled Chinese authorities and led to the imposition of a draconian national-security law.

Among those sentenced was the former student leader Joshua Wong, who shouted, “I love Hong Kong” before leaving the dock. In a Facebook post, another defendant wrote: “Today, no democracy is immune to the crisis of legitimacy that results from a deficit of public trust.”

A cloropleth map showing the press freedom index in different countries, including the US and Hong Kong
